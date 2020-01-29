e-paper
School owner booked for sexually harassing Class 9 girl

School owner booked for sexually harassing Class 9 girl

14-year-old victim tells police the accused summoned her to his office, kissed her and touched her inappropriately

Jan 29, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The owner of a private school in Daresi was on Wednesday evening booked for allegedly sexually harassing a student of Class 9.

Earlier in the day, the parents of the victim, aged 14, along with other residents, gathered outside the school and staged a protest demanding action against the accused.

Responding quickly, police booked the 60-year-old school owner on the basis of the victim’s statement. 

HAS BEEN HARASSING HER FOR A MONTH

The minor girl told the police that the man was sexually harassing her for the past one month. 

Around a month ago, he spotted her talking to a male classmate in the school, and summoned her to his office. When she entered his office, he kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

To harass her further, he would call her to school much before the regular school timings and also threaten to rusticate her. 

Inspector Vijay Kumar of Daresi police station said before the police team reached the school, the accused managed to escape.

He has been booked under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

If proven, Section 354-A entails rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

The inspector added that the accused’s wife was the principal of the school, and her role was also being probed.

