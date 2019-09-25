Schools to receive ₹1,000 from Punjab govt to organise PTA meeting

cities

The Punjab government will provide ₹1,000 to schools for parent-teacher meetings to be held on Saturday.

The government has notified all primary and secondary district education officers that the state education department has approved the budget for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan meeting, for media and community mobilisation.

Each school will receive ₹1,000 from which they will bear the sitting and tea expenses. The statement also reads that every student should be honoured during the meeting. The order is only for the PTA meetings to be held on Saturday.

The state government has directed the in-charges of schools to make announcements at temples and gurdwaras nearby regarding the PTA and parents should also be informed through WhatsApp messages.

Teachers claim that it will be difficult for them to honour every student. A teacher, pleading anonymity, said, “It is difficult for us to so this. There are only two days left for the meeting. We can’t make arrangements to honour every student in such a short time.”

District education officer (secondary) Kalbhushan Singh Bajwa, said, “The orders will be followed and students will felicitated in any way possible.”

