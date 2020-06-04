e-paper
Schools transform into cyclone shelters

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:08 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Over the last 24 hours, 790 people were evacuated from various villages along the coastal zones of Alibag and shifted to two schools converted into cyclone shelters. Alibag is in the path of Cyclone Nisarga and was expected to be the landfall area.

There are 12 major schools in the region, 10 of which have been earmarked for Covid-19 care, while the remaining two will cater to Alibag’s evacuated residents.

Classrooms across both four-storey buildings of the schools have been at full capacity with relocated persons from Alibag’s Shastri Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, and Alibag Koliwada.

The local civic body said it ensured all persons were shifted to the schools three hours before the expected landfall over the south of Alibag. “We faced serious problems with some persons not following the protocol. However, after the cyclone made landfall, we ensured all windows and doors of all classes were shut, and there were no untoward incidents at both schools,” said Mahesh Dafal, city engineer, Alibag municipal council.

However, this correspondent observed that all protocols related to Covid-19 were not being followed at both schools. None of the fisherfolk wore masks, nobody had sanitisers, and social distancing was not being maintained between families at any of the classrooms. When Dafal was asked why basic norms were not being followed, he said, “The entire relocation process has been done within a span of 24 hours. We are still organising masks and sanitisers for every floor. It will be done soon.”

