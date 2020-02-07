Scooter falls into canal in Pathankot, woman dead

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:27 IST

Pathankot An employee at a local dispensary, Davinder Singh, was injured and his wife, Sunita Rani, 40, washed away by the current of water after Davinder lost control over his scooter that fell into the Upper Bari Doab Canal at Madhopur near Pathankot on Friday. Passersby rescued Davinder, but the woman’s body was fished out later.

Sujanpur SHO Bharat Bhushan Saini told mediapersons Davinder Singh was out of danger and the couple was on its way to the paternal home of Rani. “A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” the SHO said.