Scorpio-driving thieves decamp with ATM in Mhalunge

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:00 IST

Pune Unidentified thieves decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) in Mhalunge, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday morning at 2.20 am.

The thieves used a 4x4 vehicle, a Scorpio, to getaway with the ATM, police said.

According to police, the accused had come prepared with equipment a police patrol on night duty was alerted about the theft.

Pramod Khsirsagar, assistant police inspector, Mhalunge Police Station, under whose jurisdiction, the incident took place, said that a search is on to catch the culprits and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is being used to identify the accused.

A case under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Mhalunge police station.