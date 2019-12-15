e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

Scorpio-driving thieves decamp with ATM in Mhalunge

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Unidentified thieves decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) in Mhalunge, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday morning at 2.20 am.

The thieves used a 4x4 vehicle, a Scorpio, to getaway with the ATM, police said.

According to police, the accused had come prepared with equipment a police patrol on night duty was alerted about the theft.

Pramod Khsirsagar, assistant police inspector, Mhalunge Police Station, under whose jurisdiction, the incident took place, said that a search is on to catch the culprits and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is being used to identify the accused.

A case under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Mhalunge police station.

top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hetmyer departs but West Indies on top
1st ODI LIVE: Hetmyer departs but West Indies on top
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities