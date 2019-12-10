Screening of ‘Panipat’ stopped amid protests by Jat leaders

cities

AGRA Screening of the film ‘Panipat’ was stopped by cinema halls in Agra amid protests by Jat leaders on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Jat leaders had said that the movie showed Maharaja Surajmal in bad light and urged the district administration not to allow screening of the film.

But when they saw that the shows were running on Tuesday, the Jat groups went to cinema halls to stop the screening of ‘Panipat’.

They raised slogans against the film and removed the posters of the movie from a cinema hall to mark their protest.

After the protest, cinema halls and multiplexes pasted a message ‘Panipat movie is not running’ outside booking counters.

“As we came to know that the movie is running in cinema halls and multiplexes, we asked authorities concerned to stop the screening,” said Kaptan Singh Chahar, a Jat leader.

He said, “We stopped screening of the movie at Cosmos Mall, Shree Talkies, Sanjay Talkies and SRK Mall. We have also requested the authorities concerned not to screen the movie in future as well.”

“We have stopped the screening of the movie, as demanded by the Jat leaders. Now we are running another movie instead of ‘Panipat’, said Man Singh, who takes bookings at Sanjay Talkies.

An official at one of the multiplexes informed: “We will not run this movie, if it hurts the sentiments of Jats and maligns the image of the leader of Bharatpur, Maharaja Surajmal.”

Jat leaders warned that if the movie was screened anywhere, they would protest outside cinema halls and multiplexes. -Yogesh Dubey.