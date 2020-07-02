SDMC asks teachers to be present at schools, staff unhappy

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:03 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has asked its teachers to start coming to schools even as physical teaching remains suspended till the end of July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers have opposed the move, saying all schools are closed in Delhi and regular classes are suspended for students and so then there is no point in asking teachers to go to schools risking their lives.

The SDMC in its June 30 order said, “… it is directed that teaching and non-teaching staff of SDMC schools, including aided ones, will attend schools from July 1, by properly maintaining SOP for prevention of Covid-19, to distribute textbooks and other teaching materials collecting from the zonal stores.”

The Delhi government had also issued instructions that schools will remain closed in the city till July 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It had said only those employees (teachers and other staff) will report for duty whose services are absolutely required for Covid-19-related operations.

Though schools are shut for students, online classes are being conducted by the municipal schools for their students. They are provided links of recorded audio and video lectures on WhatsApp by municipal schools. Students of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) schools are also being given assignment and assessment sheets for remote study.

Currently, neither Delhi government teachers nor private school teachers are going to schools these days.

The South Corporation manages 581 primary schools in its jurisdiction and employs around 6,000 teachers. Till now, only those teachers are visiting schools and going to the field who are engaged in Covid duties.

Ram Niwas Solanki, general secretary, Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools are closed even for teaching and non-teaching staff but in SDMC, they are asking teachers to be present at schools at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing the city every day.

Solanki said in EDMC, teachers have been asked to report to school only once in a week as decided by the head of the school for study material distribution.

“Asking teachers and non-teaching staff to come to schools every day even when there are no classes at a time of Covid-19 crisis is harassment. Many school buildings were closed and hence they are not even sanitised, so going to schools will only pose threat. This move will only increase crowding at schools and more teachers may get infected with the virus. We have requested the SDMC commissioner and other officials of the civic body’s education department to reconsider their decision,” Solanki said.

He, however, said work related to the distribution of books and study material can be done just in a week’s time and there was no need to call teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for the entire month.

A senior SDMC official of the education department on the condition of anonymity said the order regarding asking teachers to come to schools would not be revoked.

“School will open as per orders to start a fresh admission process, distribution of books and stationery, lesson planning while maintaining social distancing protocol. When other departments are working to full capacity, there is no question of exempting teachers,” the official said.