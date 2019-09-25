SDMC flags off autos for dengue awareness

cities

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday flagged off 52 auto-rickshaws with public announcement systems to disseminate messages on the prevention of mosquito-breeding in neighbourhoods.

The messages would be in Hindi and the autos would be helpful in reaching far-flung areas, unauthorised areas such as Sangam Vihar, slums like Rangpuri, and villages in Mehrauli and Badarpur, SDMC officers said.

An anti-malaria staff of the corporation will travel in the auto and distribute handbills to people.

Vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya have seen a spurt in the last one week in Delhi due to the rains.

A weekly report prepared by SDMC on behalf of the entire city says 304 cases of malaria were reported this year till September 23, 217 cases of dengue and 74 cases of chikungunya. In comparison, 256 cases of malaria, 343 cases of dengue and 68 cases of chikungunya were registered till September 23 in 2018.

SDMC standing committee chairman Bhupinder Gupta said, “People will be told to ensure there is no mosquito-breeding in their overhead tanks and containers such as buckets, mugs, cups, coconut shells, etc. The anti-malaria staff will inform them that no trash should be amassed on roofs and premises.”

South mayor Sunita Kangra, said, “There is no treatment for dengue and chikungunya and so we must bring in a behavioural change in ourselves. The autos were flagged off from Civic Centre, the municipal headquarters, and travel to all 104 wards under us.”

The autos will move around till October 31, which marks the end of the ‘peak’ mosquito-breeding season in Delhi.

