Search continues for suspect in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy, two related arrests made

More than USD 80,000 in reward money has been pledged for information leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Kenneth DeHart, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. HT Image

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Thursday evening shootings. Deputy Greg McCowan (43) was killed in the shooting while Deputy Shelby Eggers (22) was treated at a hospital and released, the sheriff's office said on Friday.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the search was ongoing Saturday. Law enforcement officers were expected on Saturday afternoon to conduct a "non-tactical ground search" in an area northeast of Maryville where DeHart's vehicle was found abandoned, WBIR-TV in Knoxville reported.

"We're committed to track him down," Berrong said on Friday. "We're going to get him and he's going to be brought to justice in Blount County."

The bureau said in a Friday news release that deputies had initiated a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle. The car had been stopped on suspicion of erratic driving, said Ryan Desmond, the district attorney general for Blount County.

The driver, identified by authorities as DeHart, refused to get out of the SUV, and a deployed stun gun had no effect, the bureau said. The driver produced a gun and fired shots, striking both deputies, then at least one deputy returned fire and DeHart drove from the scene, the bureau news release said. McCowan later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

Desmond said on Friday that DeHart's brother had been arrested and accused of being an accessory for aiding the suspect after the homicide. The brother was jailed, and Desmond said he faced a Monday court appearance.

A woman identified by media outlets as the shooting suspect's girlfriend also was arrested on Thursday night on her own "accessory after the fact" charge in adjoining Sevier County, where records show she was also jailed on Saturday.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles joined a hearse containing McCowan's body that travelled on Friday in Maryville, which is about 27 kilometres south of Knoxville.

McCowan began his career as a deputy in 2020 after graduating from a regional law enforcement training class, Berrong said on Friday. (AP) SZM