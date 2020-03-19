e-paper
Home / Cities / Sec 188 violation: PCMC 39, PMC draws a blank

Sec 188 violation: PCMC 39, PMC draws a blank

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune: While the Pune police commissionerate did not register a single case of violation of Section 188 on Thursday, a day after the announcement was made, its Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart filed 39 cases. Pune police have formed 122 teams of beat marshals to keep a close eye on establishments across the city. The government has also cancelled registration of new properties as a precautionary move.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday carried out a major crackdown on shops and establishments open in the area and filed 39 cases in connection with the violation of the state government’s order banning assembly of more than five persons at private establishments.

According to the district administration, an order to this effect was issued under the Disaster Management Act and firms not adhering to it will face action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

The district administration has formed police teams to inspect private firms abide by the government order. The rise in coronavirus positive cases in Pune district prompted the administration to issue a ban order and appealing to firms, especially information technology companies, to facilitate work from home for their employees.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the cases were lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the police beat marshals visited establishments and filed cases against offenders. Disobeying an order of a public servant under Section 188 can attract a punishment of six months jail or fine or both.

“ As of today [Thursday] attendance was fifty per cent in the IT companies and the management has promised to bring it down to seventy per cent. It is being done gradually and the steps taken by the IT companies is appreciation worthy,” he said. The district collector described Pune as a business hub which has forty per cent of business in the state and dealing with the IT and other allied industries is a delicate task as it should not have an adverse affect on the industry.

Ram said traffic density of the city has gone down by fifty per cent and footfall done by at least 60 per cent.

