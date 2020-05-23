e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Second IAS officer appointed in Thane to tackle Covid

Second IAS officer appointed in Thane to tackle Covid

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 22:39 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

With the rapid increase in number of Covid cases in Thane city, the state government has now appointed another IAS officer to tackle the situation. He will be the second IAS officer apart from the present civic commissioner Vijay Singhal. The new officer, Ranjeet Kumar, will have the same rights as that of the civic commissioner with respect to some projects. He will be in charge of surveillance and construction of new 1,000 bed hospital at global impact hub in Saket.

The demand for another IAS was made by Shiv Sena and NCP corporators in the city in a meeting held with guardian minister Eknath Shinde recently. The number of cases in the city has increased from 300 on May 1 to 1,891 on May 23.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “Kumar is sent as a special officer from the state, the civic commissioner along with the elected representatives had made the demand of extra manpower from the state to tackle the situation. Commissioner Vijay Singhal has given him the responsibility to oversee the work of the 1,000-bed hospital. He will also be in charge of carrying out the surveillance in containment zone.”

In these two regards he will have equal power as that of the commissioner with regards to approval of funds and making decision. He will have to follow the process of getting it approved by the accounts and audit department.

Kumar was the coordinator of information technology department in Mantralaya. In Thane, Vishwajeet Kelkar, deputy municipal commissioner will assist him.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In