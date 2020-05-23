Second IAS officer appointed in Thane to tackle Covid

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:39 IST

With the rapid increase in number of Covid cases in Thane city, the state government has now appointed another IAS officer to tackle the situation. He will be the second IAS officer apart from the present civic commissioner Vijay Singhal. The new officer, Ranjeet Kumar, will have the same rights as that of the civic commissioner with respect to some projects. He will be in charge of surveillance and construction of new 1,000 bed hospital at global impact hub in Saket.

The demand for another IAS was made by Shiv Sena and NCP corporators in the city in a meeting held with guardian minister Eknath Shinde recently. The number of cases in the city has increased from 300 on May 1 to 1,891 on May 23.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “Kumar is sent as a special officer from the state, the civic commissioner along with the elected representatives had made the demand of extra manpower from the state to tackle the situation. Commissioner Vijay Singhal has given him the responsibility to oversee the work of the 1,000-bed hospital. He will also be in charge of carrying out the surveillance in containment zone.”

In these two regards he will have equal power as that of the commissioner with regards to approval of funds and making decision. He will have to follow the process of getting it approved by the accounts and audit department.

Kumar was the coordinator of information technology department in Mantralaya. In Thane, Vishwajeet Kelkar, deputy municipal commissioner will assist him.