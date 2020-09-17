Second phase of mass covid testing begins in Srinagar

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:24 IST

The District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, initiated the second phase of mass covid testing of over 60,000 citizens in the municipal wards of Srinagar.

The second phase began on Thursday and is likely to get completed by next month as multiple teams are formed to conduct tests. Srinagar has the maximum number of positive cases in J&K. So far, 9,961 positive cases have been reported here, of which, 1,950 are still active. As per data, 256 deaths have also been reported in district since March.

Srinagar DC Shahid Choudhary, who is also head of DDMA, said mass testing helps in early detection and containment of covid.

The first phase, focusing on markets and government offices culminated two days ago with 32,000 tests being conducted in 12 days.

For the second phase, the Srinagar MC has deployed ward officers in 74 wards to facilitate the DDMA and health authorities.

A special drive to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests was launched on September 3 with special focus on markets, workplaces, and government and private offices. Teams of the health department aided by staff from other departments.

‘’During the special drive which covered 139 locations , over 32,000 RAT were conducted. Of these, 2,116 persons tested positive,” a government spokesman said.

DC Srinagar said that in last 15 days 49,334 rapid tests have been conducted which include 32,000 tests under special drive at identified areas.

“The special drive is being organised in addition to regular sampling done by zonal teams in respective medical blocks and institutional sampling at respective hospitals. A team of department of social and preventive medicine, GMC Srinagar, is actively working with DDMA for chalking out containment strategies. Sringar MC has deployed ward officers for reaching out to public as per schedule in respective wards to ensure maximum testing,” he said.