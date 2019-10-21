Security beefed up at vital installations ahead of festive season

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:43 IST

Ghaziabad: The security of vital installations and police stations in the district has been beefed up. Police officials said that the arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure ahead of the festive season.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said that the arrangements like barricading and raising the level of security have been taken up at vital installations like the air force base, ordnance factory, and police stations, among other places of importance.

“The arrangements have been made in the wake of upcoming festive season and security has been beefed up at all vital installations across the district. This includes air force station, ordnance factory and even our police stations,” Singh said.

“The security measures like barricading, etc outside the police stations have been carried out as a precautionary measure under the high alert situation,” he added.

The police said that they have also deployed policemen in plain clothes in various markets as these areas have started witnessing a sudden rise in number of shoppers for Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 27 this year.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:43 IST