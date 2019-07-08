Security up in Valley ahead of Burhan Wani death anniversary

The authorities have beefed up security across Kashmir and suspended mobile internet services in the Valley’s four southern districts ahead of militant commander Burhan Wani’s third death anniversary on Monday.

Wani’s killing in a firefight with security forces in South Kashmir’s Bambodoora along with two other militants of home-grown militant group Hizbul Mujahideen on July 8, 2016 triggered protracted protests across the Valley that left over 100 people dead.

A tech-savvy militant, Wani used social media to spread his message. His killing followed an escalation in violence particularly in South Kashmir as more youths joined the militant ranks especially in four districts of South Kashmir – Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag.

Officials said high-level security arrangements will be put in place and additional troops deployed at sensitive places especially in South Kashmir on Monday in view of the strike call separatists have given to mark Wani’s death anniversary.

A police officer said they have been advised to remain on alert and take all the precautions to maintain law and order.

In a statement, the separatist Joint Resistance Leadership asked people to observe complete shutdown on Monday to mark Wani’s third death anniversary.

“Our youth have been forced to take extreme steps when their peaceful cries and democratic posturing was responded with brute and unmatched force,’’ it said.

“Unending curbs on political activities, continuous detention of resistance leadership, denial of basic human values has added to the already existing political uncertainty in state and as such our youths are quite disheartened with the prevailing situation.”

An official said the internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid apprehensions of trouble.

“The mobile internet was suspended in South Kashmir early in the morning a day before the death anniversary of Burhan Wani. It will be only restored on Tuesday if the situation will remain peaceful,’’ said Showkat Ahmad, a resident of South Kashmir’s Pulwama town.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 01:37 IST