Seeking revision of excise policy, Ludhiana contractors keep liquor vends closed

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:13 IST

With the state government yet to take final call on revision of excise policy, liqour vends in the district remained closed on Tuesday. The liquor contractors had been keeping their shutters down since last Wednesday, when the district administration lifted curbs on opening of liquor vends.

There are around 750 vends in the district and all remained shut on Wednesday. The wine contractors were demanding compensation for the loss incurred in the last financial year due to imposition of curfew on March 23, review of excise policy 2020-2021 and withdrawal of quota condition.

The contractors said that huge sales were witnessed on March 31 every year, however, vends remained closed this year due to curfew. The state government’s annual revenue from liquor is around 1100 crore, over 3 crore a day.

Leading the group of contractors, Varinder Sharma Bobby said that they will not open vends until the government announces the changes in the excise policy. “On Friday, we also held a meeting with the excise and taxation commissioner (ETC) Vivek Pratap Singh, who assured us to look into our demands. However, it is chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who will take final decision. We will take call on whether to open vends or not after the CM’s decision,” said Bobby.

The administration had permitted counters sales of alcohol from 9am to 3pm, while home delivery was allowed till 6pm.

Meanwhile, liqour vendors have objected home delivery of liquor, stating they do not have required manpower for the purpose.

On Sunday, Congress councillor and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife, Mamta Ashu, had also urged the CM to reconsider the decision of allowing home delivery of liqour. She said that fight against drugs was an election promise of the Congress and the home delivery of liquor may lead to increase in cases of domestic violence amid lockdown.