Segregation must to deal with solid waste: NGT panel head

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh
Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh
         

The chairman of the panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor river pollution in Punjab said on Wednesday that solid waste management can be solved only if everyone opted for proper methods of segregation.

Addressing a gathering during a function at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in Jalandhar, Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to segregate the household waste so that it can be processed easily.

“People who are living near the Wariana dump in Jalandhar are forced to drink contaminated water. Besides, chemicals are getting absorbed into the soil from the dump,” he added.

Expressing concern over river pollution, he said there was a time when people could drink the water of the Chitti Bein, a rivulet of the Sutlej which is highly polluted now.

Also flagging the problem of cancer in the Malwa region, especially Fazilka, he said people of the district are suffering from health problem as untreated water flowing into the river is used for drinking purposes.

“Everyone of us should take a pledge to grow a tree and take care of it besides minimising the use of plastic so that we can save the environment for our future generations,” he said.

