Sena neutral on Rahul’s Savarkar remark at PMC general body meeting

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:37 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting on Monday saw ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemn the statement made by Congress member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, on Savarkar.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance refuted the BJP stance, the Shiv Sena, the party now leading an alliance with the NCP and the Congress in the state, maintained a neutral front.

Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena corporator said, “Sena’s stand in favour of Savarkar is well known. Our love and respect for him are unquestionable. We have been demanding a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. The BJP”s fake love for him is evident as they are using it as a political tool. We are a Hindutva political party and the ruling BJP is only using this as a tool to divert attention from real issues. We must first work to resolve the issues put forward by the general public. Political decisions cannot change our beliefs.”

Dheeraj Ghate, BJP corporator said, “The Sena could not take a firm decision because of their alliance. Our respect for Veer Savarkar is undoubted and he is an idol for us. “

Dilip Barate, NCP’s opposition leader said,” The BJP is only using this as a political tool. There is no point in raising this issue in the PMC meeting. We should focus on development work.”

A proposal was passed with 70 votes in favour of adjourning the meeting to protest the BJP protest motion, while 28 voted against it. The MNS and the RPI also maintained a neutral stance.

The proposal meant to condemn the statement made by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday which stated, “BJP asked me to apologise for telling the truth. I am not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise. Nor will anyone from the Congress,” he said at the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan. This was in response to his previous statements when BJP MP’s caused a ruckus in the parliament to the Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark.