Sena’s Kasba rebels resign from party; Dhanwade to contest as independent

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Vishal Dhanwade, the Shiv Sena corporator, contesting as an independent from the Kasba assembly constituency officially resigned from the party on Wednesday. The BJP-Sena alliance has given the seat to Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, and this led to a backlash among Sena diehards in the city.

At least 20 Sena rebels joined Dhanwade in resigning from the party

Dhanwade said, “We believe in the Sena ideology and in the future hope to remain with the Sena. To avoid a difficult situation for the party leadership, we are giving in our resignations.”

Dhanwade has earlier said, “As the party did not get a single seat in Pune I have decided to contest the Assembly elections from the Kasba peth constituency as an independent candidate. We have to keep Shiv Sena alive in Pune,” he said.

Former Shiv sainiks, requesting anonymity had alleged that the BJP has strategically killed Shiv Sena in the city. “The BJP has time and again used Shiv Sena leaders to protest as and when needed, but when the time came to allot seats, the BJP has backtracked,” one Sena party worker said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:18 IST

Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
PMC Bank customers demand Rs 5000 crore bailout package from PM Modi
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Bald is bold: Baldies vow to flaunt balding, form an association in Kerala
‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin
PM Modi’s ‘doob maro’ jibe at Opposition over Art 370 | Maharashtra polls
