Sena workers assault party leader’s PA outside BJP office

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:41 IST

PUNE: A group of Shiv Sena workers assaulted party leader Bala Kadam’s personal assistant Atul Rajurkar outside the BJP’s city office on JM Road on Thursday night.

The workers were upset that the Sena failed to get nomination for even one of the eight assembly constituencies in Pune in the seat sharing talks with the BJP for the assembly polls on October 21.

BJP MP Girish Bapat, city unit president Madhuri Misal, Kadam and the Sena’s Pune unit vice president Kiran Sali were present in the BJP office when Sena workers got into a physical fight.

“This did not happen during the meeting which was held inside the office, and we heard it happened outside after the meeting. We were informed that it was an internal matter,” said Misal.

Confirming the incident, Sena’s city vice-president, Kiran Sali said Rajurkar was waiting outside the BJP office when he was gheraod “and asked to explain about his threats and demands for money from senior Shiv Sainiks, his false commitments and also about spreading negative publicity about senior leaders.”

Sali said they had a recording of some of his demands and an argument broke out which led to the assault. Rajurkar’s phone was unreachable when he was reached out for a comment.

Although BJP workers also confirmed the incident they declined to speak on record even as Sena leader Kadam denied that the incident took place. Kadam is the ‘sampark pramukh’ (publicity and coordination in-charge) of the party’s Pune unit.

The BJP had called the meeting with its alliance partner to discuss joint campaigning for the assembly polls in the city and district.

Sena workers from the city were upset that the party failed to secure even a single seat in Pune in the seat sharing talks with the BJP.

Sena workers said after the incident, the party workers went to Sena Bhavan near Pulachi Wadi to try and resolve the issue.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 17:41 IST