Senior adviser to Punjab CM visits Mohali, appreciates role of GoGs in fighting pandemic

Guardians of governance (GoGs) handle various duties, including distribution of ration, management of migrant labourers, conducting various surveys and data-mapping, reporting the impact on essential services and distribution of medicines among needy

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:11 IST
HIndustan Times, Mohali
Senior adviser to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Lt Gen TS Shergill ( retd), during his visit to Mohali on Friday.
Senior adviser to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Lt Gen TS Shergill ( retd), during his visit to Mohali on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Senior adviser to Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, Lt Gen TS Shergill ( retd), on Friday visited Mohali and appreciated the proactiveness of guardians of governance (GoGs) in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The GoGs have emerged as state government’s own response body to the current pandemic by rendering frontline services,” said former Lt Gen Shergill, who oversees the programme of GoGs and has constantly been on a move touring the state and motivating his men.

Shergill said the dedication and devotion towards duty and also the camaraderie of cadres stayed even when out of uniform and if channelised properly, it paid rich dividends.

He said the GOGs were all in the field handling various duties, including distribution of ration, management of migrant labourers, conducting various surveys and data-mapping, reporting the impact on essential services and distribution of medicines among needy.

Earlier, Lt Gen Shergill, accompanied by his officer on special duty (OSD) Karanveer Singh, had met deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and sought feedback regarding other areas where the services of GoGs may be utilised since the mandi operations were close to completion.

