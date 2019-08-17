Seven FOBs proposed over RRTS corridor in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:16 IST

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the entity tasked with the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has proposed seven foot over bridges (FOB) over Delhi-Meerut Road, including one in Meerut district. During a review meeting on Saturday, the divisional commissioner said the FOBs will help ease pedestrian movement over the congested Delhi-Meerut Road where NCRTC is undertaking construction of the RRTS project.

Phase I of the RRTS project spans from Delhi to Meerut over 82km while passing through Ghaziabad district. Under the project, the NCRTC has to planned to operate high-speed trains to make faster movement between the three cities.

After the clearance by the Union cabinet, the NCRTC started work on the 20-km stretch in Ghaziabad that will run between Sahibabad and Duhai. This will be the corporation’s first stretch under the RRTS project, and is likely to be open for passenger operations by March 2023.

“Piling work and road widening has started over the Delhi-Meerut Road. In order to ease the pedestrian movement, the NCRTC has proposed seven FOBs, which will cater to pedestrians over the Sahibabad to Duhai stretch,” Anita C Meshram, divisional commissioner, said.

The FOBs are proposed at Sihani, two at Muradnagar, three in Modinagar, one each at Duhai and Mohiuddinpur (Meerut). Officials said the FOBs will be permanent structures and remain open for public use even after RRTS construction ends.

“Besides, different departments have also prepared their proposals and given their valuation for the transfer of land to the NCRTC. Whether the land will be given over for free or at a cost will be decided by the state administration. A meeting is also scheduled for August 21 at Lucknow to decide land transfer issues,” she said.

“There will be one depot each at Ghaziabad and Meerut, for which private land will be required. The land identification process is underway. We have already given land at Vasundhara to NCRTC for a casting yard to be built. There are about 17 high-capacity electricity transmission lines that need to be shifted out of the alignment of the RRTS corridor. Two lines have been shifted, and three more will be shifted by September,” Mesham said.

The RRTS system will also provide passengers interchanges with other systems like the Metro, and officials have proposed one at Sahibabad, and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Metro stations.

Near the Shaheed Sthal Metro station, the Ghaziabad Development Authority has proposed allotment of 29,166 square metres of land for the interchange.

