Seven held for gambling, ₹28,000 recovered

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:47 IST

Seven people on Monday were caught gambling in Hazuri Bagh Colony of Bhatian Bet amid curfew in the city. The city police have also recovered ₹28,000 gambling money and a deck of cards from their possession.

The accused were identified as Gurjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ajay, Raju, Lucky Singh, Harish Kumar and Shahid Khan. All are residents of Bhatian Bet.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh said that he along with a police team were at the check point near Bhatian Bet crossing when he received a tip-off about some residents indulging in gambling. “Later, a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested from the spot,” he said.

He added that the accused were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13-3-67 of the Gambling Act at Salem Tabri police station.

4 arrested for illegal sale of liquor

Dehlon police have arrested one Avtar Singh of Jaspal Bangar for selling liquor illegally during the curfew. The police recovered 118 bottles of liquor from his possession. He was booked under Sections 188 of the IPC and 61-1-14 of the Excise Act.

Similarly, Prince Kumar and Jagdish Kumar of Ranjit Nagar were arrested by Division number 6 police at Bhagwan Chowk while transporting 20 cartons of illicit liquor. Division number 7 police also arrested one Sanjeev Grover of Janakpuri near MIG flats, Sector 32, and recovered 24 bottles of liquor from his possession. These accused were also booked under Sections of 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and 188 of the IPC at respective police stations.