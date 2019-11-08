Seven held for running illegal lottery trade in houses in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:51 IST

Continuing their crackdown on illegal lottery businesses in the city, the police arrested seven people for running the trade from their houses in separate cases on Friday.

Police said the traders were issuing hand-written slips to customers from their houses.

In the first case, one Ramesh Kumar was arrested in Gobind Nagar.

Police recovered ₹2,350 in cash from his possession.

Similarly, Vinod Kumar of Kirti Nagar was arrested with ₹2,950, Sunil Kumar of New Shivaji Nagar with ₹2,100, Naresh Kujmar of Raju Colony with ₹2,270 and Kashmiri Lal of Dharampur with ₹2,860.

Besides, Vijay of Kirti Nagar was held with ₹2,700 and Kishan Lal of Islam Gunj with ₹1,800.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said the Division Number 3 police made the arrests after forming different teams.

All accused were booked under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at the Division Number 3 police station.

The ADCP said during the festive season ahead of Diwali, they had launched a special drive against illegal lottery operators and arrested 95 people in two days. Thereafter, the operators went in hiding, and started the business from their houses.

The official said they will also take action against their

landlords for renting out shops and houses for illegal lottery businesses, and will attach the properties with the cases.