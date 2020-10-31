Seven Ludhiana businessmen held for gambling; ₹1.05 lakh, cheating device seized

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:54 IST

The Sadar police arrested seven businessmen, who were found gambling at a private club in Lalton Kalan village on Friday night.

Cash amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh, two cars, one scooter, a playing card reading sensor and a pack of cards were recovered from their possession. The sensor was used to cheat by determining the motifs on the opponents’ cards, the police said.

The traders arrested have been identified as Rajan Gupta of Kitchlu Nagar, South City; Bhupinder Singh of College Road; Naveen Kumar of Sunil Park, Haibowal; Satpal Singh of Janakpuri; Surinder Singh of Model Gram; Harish Kumar of Bajwa Nagar and Dipas Kalra, alias Chinki, of old vegetable market, Daresi.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the raid was conducted following a tip-off about bets being set on card games. “Bhupinder had taken the club on lease from club director Rajan Gupta and frequently organised gambling parties,” he added.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. They were later released on bail.