Seven new cases takes Bihar’s Covid tally to 535

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:18 IST

PATNA: The government Tuesday claimed that migrant workers, who returned to Bihar from other states during the lockdown, accounted for only 65 cases of coronavirus, as the total number of cases rose to 535 across 32 of the 38 districts, with four deaths in the state so far.

Bihar reported seven new cases, five from Katihar and one each from Siwan and Kaimur, on Tuesday. This was the lowest number of cases the state had reported in a single day since April 19, when it reported 10 cases, as per government data shared through a tweet by Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Sanjay Kumar.

The ascendancy in number of positive cases began from April 19 with the state registering total 440 cases since then.

Bihar health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh Tuesday said the 65 cases attributed to migrant workers were spread across 21 districts of Bihar.

“Of these 65 cases, Madhubani accounted for nine, Rohtas eight and five cases each were reported from Patna, West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Aurangabad,” said Singh, giving a break-up of districts where most such cases had been reported from.

Bihar went for lockdown from March 23, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the national lockdown from March 25. Around 1.90 lakh migrant workers are believed to have reached Bihar during the lockdown, the third phase of which will end on May 17.

Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged after recovery from government facilities on Tuesday, taking the total number of people to have recovered from the virus in the state so far to 142.

“Bihar’s case recovery rate is 26.84%,” said Singh. The national average recovery rate was 27.5%.

The 535 Covid-19 cases were spread across 32 of Bihar’s 38 districts, with Munger topping at 102. It was followed by Buxar (56), Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (32), Kaimur (31), Madhubani (23), Gopalganj, Bhojpur (18 each), Aurangabad, Begusarai (13 each), Bhagalpur, West Champaran (11 each), Katihar (10) East Champaran (9), Saran (8), Gaya, Sitamarhi (6 each), Darbhanga, Arwal (5 each), Lakhisarai, Nawada, Jehanabad, (4 each), Banka, Vaishali (3 each), Madhepura, Araria (2 each), Purnea, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Samastipur (1 each).