e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Several departments worked together since June to protect Aarey: Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray

Several departments worked together since June to protect Aarey: Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 01:34 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said that several departments have been working jointly since June to protect Aarey as a forest.

“We salute the efforts of all those who campaigned to save Aarey. Meticulous work has gone into ensuring a balance, where the city gets a metro corridor but not at the cost of the rich biodiversity that could have been lost at Aarey. On the one hand, we have ensured that all the charges were dropped against citizens protesting to save the trees, while on the other, 328.9 hectares (ha) of Aarey has been declared a reserved forest. No other city in the world has declared a forest within city limits especially for a metropolis like Mumbai. At the same time, protecting this green lung has an overall impact in improving Mumbai’s air quality. We must learn to live in harmony with nature,” he said.

The minister added that the land for the new depot at Kanjurmarg was availed free of cost.

“The 102-acre land was handed over free [to the authorities concerned for the car shed] and the soil testing has already begun. It was always the state government’s land. The existing money spent on Metro-3 line till Aarey will not get wasted, as the corridor will come out of a tunnel and climb and merge with Metro-6. Metro-3 and 6 will have same technical specifications. The metro rail headway time also does not change. Metro-3 would get more footfalls as it will get connected directly to the eastern suburbs,” said Thackeray.

top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In