Several vehicles buried under landslide debris in Uttarakhand

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:16 IST
Press Trust of India
GOPESHWAR More than half a dozen vehicles got buried under the debris of a landslide at Govindghat on way to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand’s Gopeshwar district on Saturday morning.

District disaster management officer NK Joshi said there is no information yet about loss of lives in the incident.

Govindghat is the main halt en-route to the Himalayan Sikh shrine of Hemkunt Sahib.

Rescue teams and district magistrate Swati Bhadouriya have rushed to the spot.

Traffic on the Badrinath national highway is blocked as the flash flood in a canal breached the road at Govindghat, Joshi said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:16 IST

