Sexual harassment row: Union leader held, woman tutor detained in Faridkot

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:55 IST

The woman senior tutor, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against head of department of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College at Faridkot, along with female activists held a protest outside the Faridkot city police station after a leader of anti-sexual harassment committee was arrested on Sunday.

Kirti Kisan Union president Rajinder Singh, who was arrested for his role in Saturday’ violent protest in which 30 persons were injured, including five police personnel, was taken to city police station where protesters staged a dharna. He was later produced before the judicial magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

Later, seven female protesters, including the woman tutor, were detained by the police. But they were released after couple of hours.

“We were going to hold a meeting with other committee member near the bus stand when police arrested Rajinder. Instead of taking action on my complaint, the police are arresting people who are supporting me,” said the woman tutor.

The police have registered an FIR against five persons by name, including Rajinder Singh, and over 50 unidentified persons under Sections 353, 332, 186, 283, 188, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Faridkot city police station.

“The women protesters were detained for couple of hours as they blocked the road. Rajinder has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh.