SGPC forms panel to look into ‘eviction’ of Sikhs in MP

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:52 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday condemned ‘forcible eviction’ of Sikhs from Karhal village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and formed a panel to look into the matter.

Gurdwara body chief Gobind Singh Longowal said they will soon approach the Union home minister Amit Shah on the matter.

He said to suppress the Sikhs in MP, their houses are being razed and their lands being usurped. He said SGPC is with the victim Sikh families. “We are finding out all information about the action against Sikhs there, so that we can help the victim families,” he said in a press statement here.

He informed that the SGPC has formed a sub-committee comprising executive member Indermohan Singh Lakhmir Wala, additional secretary Tejinder Singh Padda and member Gurcharan Singh Garewal. “The sub-committee has been directed to visit the MP village to gather all information about the incident. The committee will also help the victim families there,” he said.

Lashing out on the Congress-led MP government, the SGPC chief said the Sikhs have been living there for the last 30 years. “The real face of the state government has been exposed as it has been trying to evict Sikhs from their homes,” he said.

Taking on MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Longowal said, “In 1984, Kamal Nath had shown his anti-Sikh face. Once again, he has committed atrocities on the Sikhs. It is responsibility of the Centre and state governments to protect the Sikhs minority, but the MP government has proven irresponsible in this regard.”

Demanding justice, he appealed to the central government to take action against those responsible for forcing Sikhs out of their homeland.