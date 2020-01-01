e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cities / SGPC forms panel to look into ‘eviction’ of Sikhs in MP

SGPC forms panel to look into ‘eviction’ of Sikhs in MP

Says will soon meet Union home minister shah in this regard; slams MP chief minister Kamal NathHT Correspondent

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:52 IST

Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday condemned ‘forcible eviction’ of Sikhs from Karhal village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and formed a panel to look into the matter.

Gurdwara body chief Gobind Singh Longowal said they will soon approach the Union home minister Amit Shah on the matter.

He said to suppress the Sikhs in MP, their houses are being razed and their lands being usurped. He said SGPC is with the victim Sikh families. “We are finding out all information about the action against Sikhs there, so that we can help the victim families,” he said in a press statement here.

He informed that the SGPC has formed a sub-committee comprising executive member Indermohan Singh Lakhmir Wala, additional secretary Tejinder Singh Padda and member Gurcharan Singh Garewal. “The sub-committee has been directed to visit the MP village to gather all information about the incident. The committee will also help the victim families there,” he said.

Lashing out on the Congress-led MP government, the SGPC chief said the Sikhs have been living there for the last 30 years. “The real face of the state government has been exposed as it has been trying to evict Sikhs from their homes,” he said.

Taking on MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Longowal said, “In 1984, Kamal Nath had shown his anti-Sikh face. Once again, he has committed atrocities on the Sikhs. It is responsibility of the Centre and state governments to protect the Sikhs minority, but the MP government has proven irresponsible in this regard.”

Demanding justice, he appealed to the central government to take action against those responsible for forcing Sikhs out of their homeland.

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities