She found a way to deal with opposition

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 01:35 IST

For over seven years Chanchal Kasle, a Kalwa resident, has been ferrying school students in her multi-utility vehicle to Rabale, 10 km from her home. Her foray into the male-dominated territory was not an easy one.

Men bus drivers would constantly taunt her and disapprove of her choice of profession.

For over two years, Kasle fought this opposition.

“Most bus drivers did not like that I was charging less than the actual fare, or that I was not a member of their union. They complained regularly to the RTO that my van does not follow their norms. Some also demanded a monthly sum to allow me to continue ferrying schoolchildren. I fought through all these, got my vehicle approved by the RTO and complied to their norms and finally found a way to deal with the opposition. The harassment stopped when they realised they cannot pull me out of this business,” said Kasle.

She said she did not take up driving because of her financial situation but to empower other women to take up any profession of their choice. “I rode a bullet since I was young and am confident driving a van.”

She drives around 90 km a day — her first trip begins at the crack of dawn, while her last trip is after sunset. “Parents feel safe to send their daughters with me than with men drivers.”