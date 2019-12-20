Sheena Bora murder: CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea for fourth time

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:49 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Indrani, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, for the fourth time. Indrani had sought bail claiming her health condition has been deteriorating.

However, the court refused to accept her contention and held there had been no change in the circumstances since the rejection of her last bail plea on November 3, 2018, which, too, was filed on health grounds. The court also held that the fact that she herself had drafted the application showed that she was medically fit.

So far, Indrani has filed four bail applications, all on the grounds of health conditions in the jail.

The last plea was filed in April, after she suffered a neurological complication. In her plea, Indrani reiterated the same issue. She alleged that her health has been worsening and that the prison authority had failed to take her for a medical check-up for almost a year. Indrani initially argued her case in person and later, her counsel, Tanveer Ahmed, represented her. “I have a terminal condition. Why should I die? It’s time you give me the benefit of doubt,” Indrani had said, adding she had no role hand in Bora’s “disappearance”.

CBI had objected to her bail plea with its counsel, Manoj Chaladan, submitting there had been no change in the circumstances since her last bail plea was rejected by a special CBI court after perusing her September medical report from Sir JJ Hospital. The prosecution submitted that since September 2018, there was no new report that stated her health had worsened or that her condition is critical. Chaladan pleaded that her application could be considered only if there is a change in her health condition.

The court, while rejecting the bail plea, accepted CBI’s objections.

.