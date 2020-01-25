e-paper
Sheena murder: CBI opposes Indrani's fifth plea for bail

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:25 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has objected to the bail plea of Indrani, stating that there is enough evidence against her and that she is a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The agency also said that if released on bail, Indrani may influence witnesses.

The agency had earlier this week submitted a detailed reply to Indrani’s fifth bail application, in which she claimed that the prosecution has planted false witnesses and evidence against her. She claimed that the body found in 2012 and later identified as her daughter Bora’s was different from the body exhumed by the Khar police in 2015.

Countering Indrani’s allegation, the prosecution, in its reply, claimed there are adequate witnesses who have revealed the role played by her in the murder. The agency cited the deposition of accused-turned-witness, Shyamwar Rai, Indrani’s driver, who revealed the details of how the murder plan was executed by her and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna. CBI stated that the forensic evidence submitted by the experts confirmed that the exhumed body was Bora’s.

The agency claimed that they have so far examined 60 witnesses, but they are yet to examine Rahul Mukerjea, son of another accused and Indrani’s former husband, Peter Mujerkea. Rahul was allegedly the last person who had seen Bora when he had gone to drop her at Bandra for her scheduled meeting with Indrani.

