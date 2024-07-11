Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.27 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 12, 2024 23.35 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 23.16 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 24.26 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 24.49 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 24.52 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 24.08 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 23.05 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 11, 2024, is 23.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.27 °C and 24.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.8 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.