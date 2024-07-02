Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.23 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 20.66 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 17.84 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 16.38 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 15.41 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 17.12 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 17.89 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 23.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.42 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 37.88 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 2, 2024, is 22.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.23 °C and 24.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.08 °C and 23.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 99.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

