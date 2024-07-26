Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on July 26, 2024, is 22.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.43 °C and 24.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 24.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 27, 2024
|23.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|22.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|19.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|23.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|22.78 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 1, 2024
|21.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|21.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.69 °C
|Moderate rain
