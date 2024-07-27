 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.01 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.01 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 27, 2024, is 23.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.01 °C and 23.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.84 °C and 23.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 28, 2024 23.48 °C Moderate rain
July 29, 2024 20.59 °C Moderate rain
July 30, 2024 22.64 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 23.57 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 16.34 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 2, 2024 20.06 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 16.7 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain
Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain
Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on July 27, 2024
Shimla weather update on July 27, 2024

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.01 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
