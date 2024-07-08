Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 22.54 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 23.96 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 18.17 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 22.5 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 15.51 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 23.0 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 23.79 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 8, 2024, is 18.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.94 °C and 20.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.18 °C and 23.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Shimla the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024

