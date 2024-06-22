Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.28 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 30.01 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 31.73 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 33.41 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 32.99 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 30.23 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 26.34 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 23.13 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 33.02 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 38.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 22, 2024, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.28 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.01 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

