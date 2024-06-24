Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.98 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 32.09 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 33.55 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.17 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 28.53 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 22.79 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 21.04 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 20.97 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 24, 2024, is 27.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.98 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.36 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 137.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.