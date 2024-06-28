Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 24.81 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 19.05 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 17.03 °C Very heavy rain July 2, 2024 18.68 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 21.54 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 21.58 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 20.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 28, 2024, is 21.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.2 °C and 23.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 24.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024

