Shiv Sena, BJP at loggerheads over cluster survey at Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:40 IST

Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were at loggerheads in an ongoing survey of residents for cluster development scheme in Azad Nagar in Uthalsar, Thane. Few residents with the support of Sena workers staged a protest against the survey and tried to stop it. However, BJP workers reached the spot and restarted it, claiming that merely 20% of residents were opposed to it.

Few civic officials reached Uthalsar ward for the biometric survey of residents for the cluster development scheme to be implemented in Thane. The table survey of the ward is completed, though the biometric survey to make a list of beneficiaries is remaining.

“We were not taken into confidence while undertaking the survey. The authorities should explain the plan for our area. We should be able to know what areas will be developed under the cluster and what the rehabilitation plan is for residents,” said one resident.

Local Sena workers who added that the residents should not be kept in the dark about the scheme.

Shankar Patole, assistant municipal commissioner of Uthalsar said, “We had held several meetings with the residents before undertaking the survey. The local representatives were also asked to create awareness regarding the survey. Residents were taken into confidence before the entire process began. Few residents had opposed the survey on Tuesday, however, we resolved their issues and the survey was restarted.”

Local BJP corporator Krishna Patil alleged that the Sena was trying to politicise the survey process. “Cluster development scheme is important to resolve the issues of dangerous buildings in Thane. Merely 20% of residents had opposed the survey while the remaining 80% were in favour of it, thus it was re-started.”

Amit Jaiswal, Shiv Sena shakha head said, “We are not opposed to cluster redevelopment, but to the way the survey is conducted. People should know how much square feet they will get, how long it will take for the formalities to complete post biometrics and the rehabilitation plans. There was no need to politicise the issue; everyone is for cluster redevelopment in the city.”