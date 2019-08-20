SHO, ASI booked for graft in Fazilka

cities

Aug 20, 2019

A station house officer and an assistant sub-inspector have been arrested on charges of graft by Fazilka Police on Monday. They were allegedly trying to help members of a gang booked for stealing cars and peddling drugs.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said police busted a gang of car snatchers and drug smugglers with the arrest of four persons, identified as Shavinder Singh, Sukha, Gagandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh. Police also recovered three cars and 150kg poppy husk from them.

“Amir Khas police station SHO Gurjant Singh and ASI Om Parkash demanded ₹50,000 from Sukha and Shavinder’s family members to spare them from interrogation and action against the family members,” the SSP said.

“Shavinder Singh’s relative Bimla Rani handed over ₹10,000 to Gurjant Singh on August 13 while Pasho Bai mother of Shavinder Singh handed over ₹10,000 to ASI OM Parkash,” said the SSP. He added that Bimla Rani and Pasho Bai made an audio recording of the conversation with the accused officials and reported the matter to higher police officials.

After charges of graft were proved and ₹20,000 recovered from the two, they were arrested under Section 384 of the IPC and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

