Shooting in Old Sangvi: Experts call for guidance to check aggression among teenagers

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:05 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The shooting incident that took place in Old Sangvi where a 17-year-old, accompanied by his friend, fired two rounds of bullets at another classmate on Saturday has raised questions of increasing acts of violence involving teenagers.

Talking about increase in aggressive behaviour by teenagers, Kshipra Moghe, assistant professor at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and consultant psychologist said, “Today’s youth are unable to face reality. They find violent behaviour as the easy way to release aggression as they are not guided to process their emotions. Hence, it is necessary to conduct awareness programmes in schools to help students. Teachers must be trained to detect behavioural changes in students and help them address issues and, if need be, take them to a consultant.”

Mahendra Barse, another child psychologist, said, “We regularly come across cases where youth show violent mentality. Counselling and regular therapy sessions can change the negative behaviour. Parents need to keep a close watch on their children’s behaviour. If parents feel there is a reason to be worried, one must immediately consult a psychologist.”

Anjali Chaudhary, a child counsellor and parenting coach, said, “Firearm violence seen in foreign countries is now happening in India as well. Generally, parents fail to understand their child’s mental state. Parents must provide an open space for their children to discuss personal issues. It is important to spend time with children and discuss non-academic matters.”

According to the police, the teenager allegedly opened fire at his classmate over an old rivalry. The victim escaped unhurt in the incident. The parents of the accused are daily wage labourers. The three boys are Class 10 students of the same school in Old Sangvi and are involved in trading pigeons.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST

