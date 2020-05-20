Shops, salons to open today, but no interstate travel in J&K

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:29 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced relaxations in lockdown norms across the Union territory.

From Wednesday the UT administration has allowed the opening of all shops including those in market areas (except shopping malls), all restaurants for home delivery, liquor shops, barbershops and salons outside municipal limits.

However, the administration has decided not to allow inter-state and inter-district buses for public transport. Private vehicles will also not be allowed to enter UT from Lakhanpur.

Similarly, the administration has allowed the functioning of private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes including OPD services.

All e-commerce and courier services have been allowed.

Canteens and eateries at bus stations, railway stations and airports with passes in red districts, all restaurants, including in hotels, can restart their kitchens for home delivery.

Barbershops, salons, and parlours in areas except within the limits of municipal corporations in red and orange districts have also been permitted.

In orange category districts, no permission or passes will be required for opening any kind of shops that will be allowed from 9 am to 5 pm.

All private offices with 50% of staff will be allowed to function while sports activities in stadiums and complexes will also resume without the presence of spectators.

For the inter-district movement in the orange zones, the private vehicles between a pair of green or orange districts, without crossing a red district with a maximum of two passengers besides driver in four-wheelers will be allowed.

In green category districts, all shops would open without any restrictions on timings, all private offices with 100% staff strength, barbershops, salons and parlours in all areas, taxis and cabs can ply only within the district or between two green districts and public passenger transport vehicles including buses, tempo travellers can operate with 50% seating capacity within a district or between two contiguous green districts.

The industrial activities have been allowed in all three categories of districts, with 100% workforce in green districts and 50% workforce in orange and red districts.