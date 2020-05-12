e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shops selling ACs, electric fans to open in Ludhiana from today

Shops selling ACs, electric fans to open in Ludhiana from today

However, relaxations will not be valid in hotspots and containment zones, says the DC

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the rising temperature, the district administration has allowed the shops selling electric fans, air conditioners (ACs) and repairing ACs to open from Tuesday.

The administration also allowed services of electricians, supply of books, stationery shops, vehicle repair and supply of spare parts, supply of electrical and sanitary goods, supply of construction material such as cement, bricks, sand, plywood, glass etc, supply of inverters, plumber and carpenter services and supply of hardware and paints.

These services are covered under the essential services category.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said, “The shops can be opened from 7am to 3pm for counter sale and from 3pm to 7pm for home delivery. The shopkeepers can also commute by carrying a valid identity card from 7am to 7pm.”

However, these relaxations will not be valid in hotspots and containment zones, the DC added.

Agrawal said the three-member committee, which has already been set up, would conduct inspections at all the establishments to check whether the guidelines and protocols, including social distancing norms, are being followed or not.

The committee comprises additional deputy commissioner (Khanna), deputy commissioner of police (law & order) and SDM Ludhiana (West). This committee would further constitute sub-committees at the police station and zone level to conduct regular checks of shops.

He said if any shop owner is found not following the protocol, his shop would not be allowed to open and an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC would be registered against him.

In other parts of the district, subdivision-level committees would be formed by SDMs in consultation with the DSPs.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In