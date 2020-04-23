e-paper
Home / Cities / Shops to remain open in containment zones between 10am to 12 noon

Shops to remain open in containment zones between 10am to 12 noon

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:44 IST
PUNE The shops of essential commodities including groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, will be allowed to remain open for two hours between 10 am and 12 noon in the containment zones which were announced on April 7 and April 14.

In all the other parts of the city, the essential shops will remain open between 10 am and 2 pm.

The containment zones announced on April 7 include the jurisdiction of Khadak, Faraskhana, Swargate, and Kondhwa police stations.

The zones announced April 14 include parts of Hadapsar, Yerawada, Vimantal, Chandannagar, and Khadki, Vishrantwadi, Sinhgad road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud, and Bundgarden police stations.

