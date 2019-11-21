Shortage of teachers in state: 1,371 posts of elementary teachers shifted to 7 districts

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:38 IST

The Punjab education department has shifted 1,371 posts of elementary trained teachers from districts with surplus posts in government schools to those districts facing shortage of teachers. The move is expected to help tide over the problem to a certain extent, officials claim.

According to a notification issued by state education secretary Krishan Kumar, there were 3,417 surplus posts of elementary trained teachers in eight districts of Punjab — Amritsar, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Barnala, Moga, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

On the other hand, the Ferozepur district needed 379 more seats, Fazilka 616, Bathinda 103, Muktsar 56, Mansa 72, Patiala 24 and Mohali 199 posts to overcome the shortage of teachers.

Accordingly, 150 posts from Amritsar and 130 from Taran Taran have been shifted to Ferozepur. Similarly, 450 posts from Gurdaspur and 277 from Pathankot have been shifted to Fazilka.

Besides, 105 posts from Barnala have been shifted to Bathinda, 60 from Moga to Muktsar, 80 from Hoshiarpur to Mansa, 30 from Hoshiarpur to Patiala and 200 from Jalandhar to Mohali.

Before shifting of these posts, Hoshiarpur had the maximum surplus posts at 815, followed by Gurdaspur 609, Jalandhar 582, Moga 337, Amritsar 333, Taran Taran 311, Pathankot 277 and Barnala 153.

An official, seeking anonymity said, “The number of students in government schools has increased in some districts while others have witnessed a decline in strength.”

Education department spokesperson Rajinder Singh said, “As of now, the department has only shifted the posts. Either these posts will be filled by way of transfer or with new recruitment. The department is yet to take a final decision in this regard.”