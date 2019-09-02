Shrimp farming doubles in state as farmers rake in profits

cities

: Lakhwinder Singh, 48, a farmer from Ratta Khera village in Lambi, district Muktsar, is now earning a handsome income from the waterlogged land, in which the traditional wheat and paddy farming was not possible due to high salinity and waterlogging in the region. Land in this area, once a curse for farmers, has become a boon for them, all thanks to aquaculture.

Farmers in Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, Bathinda districts of Malwa region of the state are rapidly switching to shrimp farming, or the cultivation of prawns, which are high in demand and fetch good money.

From 248 acres last year, the area under shrimp farming across the state has increased to 400 acres. “More and more farmers are taking it up for the good income it generates for them. From one acre in 2016, we are now farming shrimp on 400 acres. Our target is to cover 500 acres this year,” says Madan Mohan, director fisheries.

From last year’s 66.5 acres in Muktsar, this year shrimp is cultivated on 138 acres. Officials said that approximately 88 thousand hectares of land is affected by saline water, mainly in south-west Punjab, creating a huge scope for aquaculture in the state.

MORE PROFITABLE THAN CROPS

Shrimp farming is an aquaculture business that exists in marine environment mainly in soil having salinity ≤ 5 ppt. The shrimp season lasts four months, from July to October.

About 4,000 kg of shrimp can be produced from a pond excavated on an acre of land, which can fetch a price of Rs 250-350 per kg. After excluding costs, the net profit can range from 4-5 lakh per acre, which is very less in case of conventional cropping system.

“On an average a farmer can earn up to Rs 60 thousand from an acre of wheat-paddy crops after excluding the costs,” says Davinder Kumar Grover, director, agro-economic research centre.

40 % SUBSIDY ON POND

The state government provides 40% subsidy on digging a pond. “A unit comprising of one hectare costs Rs 10 lakhs to the farmer and state government provides 4 lakhs subsidy to them per acre. In 2018, area under shrimp in Muktsar was 66 acres and we will likely touch 150 acres this year,” said Rajinder Kataria, assistant director fisheries Muktsar.

“To encourage farmers to switch to shrimp farming, we are holding awareness camps in several districts. The future of shrimp is very bright and can change the fortunes of farmers,” added Kataria.

Lakhwinder, who now wants to encourage the next generation to adopt the aqua venture says, “A farmer can earn nearly Rs 4 lakh from shrimp farming per acre. Since many farmers are taking it up, the district is attracting merchants who pay cash to farmers.

“Earlier the land was of almost no use to us due to waterlogging but with the efforts of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the land is no profitable for us,” says Saroop Singh, another farmer, who, from 1.5 acre under shrimp has extended the aqua culture to 12 acres now.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana is also working intensively to develop aquaculture in the zero-earning saline land of south-west districts of Punjab. “ Shrimp is a sensitive crop and our staff is always in contact with farmers to offer them technical support. The area should be free of pathogens and the seed should be disease-free and bought from government-approved hatcheries only,” says Prabhjeet Singh, scientist (GADVASU).

