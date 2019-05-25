Shutdown in Valley over killing of Zakir Musa

The Kashmir valley witnessed a complete shutdown for the second consecutive day on Saturday over the killing of top militant leader Zakir Musa in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday night.

Musa, who was instrumental in setting up an Al Qaeda affiliate, Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind in India, had been on the radar of security forces, according to the police.

For the second day, restrictions were imposed in the old city and additional security forces were deployed in sensitive areas.

Mobile internet services were snapped soon after the killing. However, in the afternoon internet was restored in some parts of the city and town.

Shops and business establishments remained closed across Kashmir and less traffic was visible on roads.

The administration has closed schools and colleges in the Valley fearing widespread protests over the killing of the top commander. Train services also remained suspended for the second day.

On Thursday, evening restrictions were imposed in parts of old city and south Kashmir. People observed a spontaneous shutdown in places where restrictions were not imposed.

On Friday separatist leader and Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani had asked people to observe a strike for the second day.

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed in large numbers at many places in Srinagar to prevent a 2016-like situation.Kashmir had witnessed violent protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Over 100 people lost their lives during four months of clashes with security forces.

Musa’s killing is being termed by security officials a huge success as he was one of the top surviving commanders active in south Kashmir. After his killing only Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Riyaz Naikoo is the most wanted commander in Kashmir.

First Published: May 25, 2019 22:27 IST