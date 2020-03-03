e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Sikh student asked to remove turban for security check at exam in Madhya Pradesh

Sikh student asked to remove turban for security check at exam in Madhya Pradesh

Probe ordered into incident that occurred in Dhar district; woman teacher removed from exam duty

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

DHAR: A Class 12 Sikh student was allegedly forced to remove his turban during a security check before appearing for an exam at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

The state government has launched a probe into the matter and the woman teacher, who asked the student to remove his turban, has been removed from examination duty, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the student was appearing for an examination at a centre set up at the Government Girls School in Dhamnod, 55 km from the district headquarters.

The student, while talking to reporters after the incident, alleged that during the checking, a teacher asked him to remove his turban.

He, however, refused to do so and contacted the centre in-charge, who also asked him to follow the rules.

Later, his turban was removed and checked and he was then allowed to appear in the examination, the student said.

When asked about it, state tribal welfare development deputy commissioner Brajesh Pandey said the matter was being inquired.

“After getting information, the teacher in question has been removed from the examination duty. We are investigating the matter,” Pandey said.

top news
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities